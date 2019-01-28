EAEU PMs to convene in Almaty Feb 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The sitting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council of heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union will take place on February 1 in Almaty.

"The EAEU Heads of Government will gather this week in Almaty to take part in the sitting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council," Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov said at the meeting with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov.



According to him, the bilateral and multilateral agenda for 2019 is rich. The Heads of State will take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana on May 29. Besides, the 16th interregional cooperation forum of Kazakhstan and Russia is expected to be held this fall in Omsk with participation of the Presidents. The 21st session of the intergovernmental cooperation commission will also convene.



In his turn, Lavrov congratulated Kazakhstan on successful participation in the work of the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2017-2018.



According to the Kazakh MFA's data, the mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Russia reached USD 15.7 bln in January-November last year that is 6% more against the same period of 2017.