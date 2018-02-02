EAEU signs agreement on labeling of goods

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An agreement on the labeling of goods by means of identification in the Eurasian Economic Union was signed by the prime ministers of the EAEU member countries following the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty on 2 February, BelTA reports.

The agreement is designed to strengthen control over the circulation of goods in the EAEU. The agreement is a framework document and can be applied to a broad group of products, a list of which will be approved by the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.



Labeling of goods is, in fact, another step toward the Union's common market and is an important achievement for the participating countries, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told the media. Earlier the EAEU launched a pilot project to label fur products and the results, according to the Russian prime minister, "were quite inspirational". "We pulled luxury goods out of the shadow. Their amount increased by 13 times," he said.



There are plans to label virtually all groups of goods in the future. This will be done gradually so as not to create problems for the market. "We are ready to move gradually towards the labeling of pharmaceutical products. It is very important that our citizens are sure that medicines are of good quality, not counterfeit and reasonably priced. We are also prepared to start labeling tobacco goods, some other products," Dmitry Medvedev added.



The heads of government also approved the regulations on the development, financing, and implementation of intergovernmental programs and projects in the industrial field.