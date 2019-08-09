EAEU, Singapore may sign free trade agreement on 1 October

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM A free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be signed during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on 1 October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he took part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 9 August, BelTA has learned.







«The Singaporeanprime minister confirmed that if the negotiation process is completed and thedraft agreement is harmonized on time, he will come to attend a session of theSupreme Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan and sign the [free trade]agreement,» Nikol Pashinyan said. In this regard, Nikol Pashinyan asked theEAEU colleagues to expedite the procedures related to the harmonization of thedraft agreement to have it signed in Yerevan on 1 October. By agreement withthe heads of the EAEU member states, the Iranian president has been invited toattend the Yerevan summit on 1 October, Nikol Pashinyan informed.



