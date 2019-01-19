EAEU to build digital ecosystem for ensuring employment

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission convened for its first meeting in 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Council members debated prospects for the development of Eurasian economic integration, including issues concerning development of supra-national enterprises, process of realization of digital projects, etc.



The Council approved further elaboration of the initiative on developing the digital ecosystem model for ensuring employment of citizens of the EAEU member states and pursuing research in this sphere. The Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Ministry proposed an intuitive to create the Eurasian Job Board.



Besides, the Council formed the 15th Eurasian Technology Platform "Power and electrification". It is founded by nine enterprises and scientific institutes of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Its main goal is to develop and promote smart power grids. It is also to focus on power engineering and electrification.



As of today there are 14 Eurasian Technology Platforms in space technologies, biology, healthcare, ecology, agriculture, etc.

The commission plans to further establish priority Eurasian platforms.