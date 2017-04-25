  • kz
    EAEU to form common gas market

    07:54, 25 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The EEC Advisory Committee for Oil and Gas has approved the programme of forming a common gas market in the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform reports citing the EEC press service.

    "The programme respects the economic interests of the EAEU member-states, the peculiarities of functioning and development of their gas markets and national legislation. Meanwhile, the formation of a common gas market is one of the most important priorities of integration cooperation," member of the EEC Board (Minister) for Energy and Infrastructure Adamkul Zhunussov says.

    The document includes a set of inter-linked organizational, technological and other activities which help form the EAEU common gas market. It includes also a list of more than 30 activities. A part of them relates to exchange trading and rules of trading in gas, tariff and pricing policy in the common gas market including formation of exchange and non-exchange price indicators as well as harmonization of member-countries' legislations regulating gas sector.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
