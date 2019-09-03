EAEU to launch unified register of intellectual property objects

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has adopted technical documents regulating the establishment, operation and use of the unified customs register of objects of intellectual property of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, BelTA has learned from the EEC press service.

«The unified customs register of objects of intellectual property of the EEC member states is set up to safeguard the interests of the copyright owners and to protect the market from counterfeit goods. The technical regulations include the rules and regulations of communication between the authorized bodies of the member states and the EEC, description of the format and structure of electronic documents and the data used for the development, operation and use of the unified customs register of intellectual property objects. It also specifies the procedure of joining the register,» the EEC explained.

A common information resource is expected to be developed. It will contain information on all the intellectual property objects that are included in the unified customs register. The register will be managed through a personal account on the EAEU website. Applications for registering intellectual property objects in the unified customs register will be received starting from the mid-2020.