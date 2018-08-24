EAEU to run down import duties on cars since Sept 1
07:42, 24 August 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will run down duties on light vehicles imported into the Customs Union market, its official website reads.
Payment of duties on import of a new car will make 17% of its customs value since September 1. A couple of years ago the same duties amounted to 23%. Import duties on used cars older more than 5-7 years old will reach 22%.
Import duties rates are expected to decrease next year to 15%, the message reads.