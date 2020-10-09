EAEU to study COVID-19 Free Travel initiative

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council instructed to examine the COVID-10 Free Travel initiative put forward by the Eurasian Development Bank, reads a press release by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) issued after the meeting in Yerevan. Yet no details about this initiative have been provided, BelTA has learned.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council considered the epidemiological situation and the resumption of passenger traffic in the Eurasian Economic Union. The heads of government of the EAEU countries heard reports from Anna Popova, Chairperson of the Council of Heads of Authorized Bodies in the Field of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population of the EAEU States, and also Viktor Nazarenko, Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission, BelTA reports.

The council [of Heads of Authorized Bodies in the Field of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population of the EAEU States] has been tasked with reviewing the COVID-19 Free Travel initiative of the Eurasian Development Bank and submit proposals at the next meeting of the EEC Board. The parties also supported the proposal to hold an international conference in St. Petersburg in December to discuss concerted measures to rebuild from COVID-19 in the EAEU,» the EEC said.