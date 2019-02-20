EAEU vice-premiers to meet in Moscow Feb 22

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM On 22 February, Moscow will host a session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) attended be vice-premiers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states and the chairman of the EEC Board, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

"The agenda features matters related to integration, trade, customs and technical regulations, application of sanitary, veterinary and phytosanitary measures. The participants of the session will discuss several draft agreements, including the agreements on the order and terms of removing technical barriers in mutual trade with third countries and the agreements on exchanging information about goods and vehicles used in international road haulage in the territory of the EAEU and China. They will also determine the structure, format, frequency and order of providing information about the movement of goods and vehicles across the customs border of the union," the press service noted.



Members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission will discuss the import duty of the EAEU single customs tariff in respect to individual types of graphite electrodes. There are plans to introduce amendments to a number of documents, including the EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature, the single customs tariff, decisions regarding polypropylene threads to produce carpets, single lists of goods subject to state sanitary, epidemiological and veterinary control (supervision), single quarantine phytosanitary requirements and the plan to develop the EAEU technical regulations.