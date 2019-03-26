Eagle hunters' centres to open countrywide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Eagle hunters' centers will open in the regions of Kazakhstan," Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev said.

"Eagle hunting centres will be developed and opened countrywide. It is planned not only to open training grounds and hold various competitions but also to turn the ancient eagle hunting skills to an important feature of the country's ethno-tourism jointly with the Culture and Sport Ministry," Abayev told the Government meeting.

According to him, the said initiative, voiced at the solemn ceremony of the start of the Year of Youth of Kazakhstan, was included into the Year of Youth Road Map. At today's Government meeting the Road Map has been approved.



Besides, it is expected to launch the Find Yourself project aimed at career guidance for young people of Kazakhstan. The point at issue is to help young Kazakhstanis find their vocation.