    Eagle huntress invites Kazakh President to visit Bayan Ulgii

    12:40, 23 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known eagle huntress Aisholpan Nurgaiypkyzy from Mongolia attended the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth underway in Astana with participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

    "I have always dreamt of meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. And today, my dream has come true. To be honest, I am a little bit excited. I was born and grew up in Bayan Ulgii district of Mongolia. But I have always remembered that my Motherland is Kazakhstan," Aisholpan Nurgaiypkyzy said.

    The eagle huntress has invited the Head of State to visit Bayan Ulgii.

    The girl told also about the secrets of eagle hunting. According to her, patience is of vital importance in hunting.

