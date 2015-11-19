Eagles of Death Metal issue first statement since Paris terror attacks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eagles Of Death Metal have issued a statement following the terrorist attacks in Paris. The band, who performed at the venue in which over 80 people died, have paid tribute to the victims of the attack, as well as praising the law enforcement agencies and those who helped "during this unimaginable ordeal."

The band in particular pay tribute to the "record company comrades" who died in the attack - Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, and Manu Perez - as well as Nick Alexander, who was selling merchandise for the band in the Bataclan concert hall on Friday night.

The band's Facebook statement in full:

While the band is now home safe, we are horrified and still trying to come to terms with what happened in France. Our thoughts and hearts are first and foremost with our brother Nick Alexander, our record company comrades Thomas Ayad, Marie Mosser, and Manu Perez, and all the friends and fans whose lives were taken in Paris, as well as their friends, families, and loved ones.

Although bonded in grief with the victims, the fans, the families, the citizens of Paris, and all those affected by terrorism, we are proud to stand together, with our new family, now united by a common goal of love and compassion.

We would like to thank the French police, the FBI, the U.S. and French State Departments, and especially all those at ground zero with us who helped each other as best they could during this unimaginable ordeal, proving once again that love overshadows evil.

All EODM shows are on hold until further notice.

Vive la musique, vive la liberté, vive la France, and vive EODM.

Following Friday's attack, fans of the band launched an online campaign to push the rock act to the top of the UK singles chart. According to the Official Charts Company, the single - a cover of Duran Duran's Save A Prayer - leaped a 52 places this week and was placed at No 44 on 17 November. Duran Duran have confirmed that they will donate proceeds from the single to charity.

