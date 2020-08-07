  • kz
    Early voter turnout reaches 22.7% in Belarus

    17:37, 07 August 2020
    MINSK. KAZINFORM – An estimated 22.47 percent of voters turned out for the first three days of early voting ahead of the 9 August presidential election in Belarus, BelTA learned from the website of the Central Election Commission of Belarus.

    On 4-6 August a total of 20.45 percent of ballots were cast in Brest Oblast, with 21.18 percent cast in Vitebsk Oblast. Turnout made up 30.22% in Gomel Oblast, 20.05% in Grodno Oblast, 20.84% in Minsk Oblast, 26.14% in Mogilev Oblast, and 18.89% in Minsk.

    The total number of eligible voters is 6,836,585 people.

    Early voting started on 4 August and will last through 8 August inclusively.


    Belarus Elections
