ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science recorded an earthquake on April 17 at 12:32, Almaty time.

The quake that jolted was centered 433 km away from the south-west of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Its energy class is 9.5. MPV magnitude is 4.3, the depth is 10 km.