ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Seismic Stations Network has recorded an earthquake at 02:08:52 on May 25.The earthquake epicenter is 329 km southwest of Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, as reported on the Kazakh Emergency Committee website.

Energy class: 10.0. MPV magnitude: 4.6. Epicenter coordinates: 42.19° N 73.13° E. Depth: 15 km.