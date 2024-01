ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake occurred on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 37 km south from Almaty city, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations.

The shocks of the eqrthquake were recorded at 12:55:45 pm Almaty time.

"Energy class: 9.7. MPV Magnitude: 4.4. The epicenter coordinates: 42.88° N. 76.83° E. Depth: 15 km.," the message says.