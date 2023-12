ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake has been registered by the Seismic Stations Network on November 13 at 09:49 p.m. Almaty time.

Epicenter of the earthquake located 41 km south-east from Almaty city in the territory of Kazakhstan. The energy class was 8.2. The magnitude was MPV 3.9. The depth of the quake reached 15 km.