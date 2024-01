ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Network of Seismic Stations recorded a 4.4-magnitude earthquake at 4:21:52 pm Almaty time today.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Kyrgyzstan, 535 km southwest of Almaty. Energy class of the earthquake: 9.8. MPV magnitude: 4.4. Coordinates of the epicenter: 39.42° N 72.96° E. Depth: 5 km.," the agency says.