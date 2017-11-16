Earthquake hits Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science has registered an earthquake on 16th of November 2017 at 07:42:56 a.m. Almaty time.

"The earthquake epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 145 km south of Almaty. Energy class: 11.9. MPV magnitude: 5.4. Epicenter coordinates: 41.94° N 77.40° E. Depth: 5 km. The perceptibility in Almaty city was within Degree II as per MSK-64 macroseismic intensity scale," the report says.