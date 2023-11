ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tremors of the powerful earthquake that hit China this morning were felt in three towns of Kazakhstan - Zaisan, Taldykorgan and Zharkent.

The magnitude-6.1 earthquake was registered at 11:15 a.m. 757 km of Almaty city. It had a depth of 5 km.



Zaisan, Taldykorgan and Zharkent towns felt tremors measuring 2-3 on the MPV scale.