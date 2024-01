ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake occurred on the border of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, 688 km west of Almaty, Kazinform has learned from the Science Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

"The earthquake was recorded on February 25 at 8:33 a.m. Almaty time. Earthquake energy class: 9.1. Magnitude: 4.0," a duty operator in Almaty informed.