Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan for second time during day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Seismic Stations Network recorded earthquake on April 21, 2017 at 06:55:44 Almaty time.

"The epicenter of the earthquake is located 160 km southwest from Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class: 10.9. MPV magnitude: 4.7. Epicenter coordinates: 42.61° N 75.13° E. Depth: 10 km. МSK-64 data: not available", reported the network.

As a reminder, earlier we informed on 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred 160 km from Almaty.