ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Seismic Stations Network of Kazakhstan registered 4.9 MPV earthquake on January 4 at 07:04, local time.

The epicenter is in 476 km south-east from Almaty on Chinese territory.

The energy class of the earthquake is 11.1. The coordinates are 42.03° n.l. 82.48° e.l. Depth 10 km.