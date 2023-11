ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the MPV scale was recorded on 1st of December 353 km southwest of the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The earthquake hit the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 353 kilometers southwest of Almaty city at 12:13 p.m. local time. It had a depth of 15 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in Taraz city, Zhambyl region. No damages or casualties were reported.