    Earthquake jolts Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

    09:43, 01 July 2019
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An earthquake struck the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 618 km southwest of Almaty, Kazinform has learned from some.kz.

    The Network of Seismic Stations of the Science Committee of Kazakhstan recorded an earthquake on July 1, 2019, at 7:14 a.m. Almaty time (1:14 a.m. GMT).

    The epicenter of the earthquake was located on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 618 km southwest of Almaty.

    Energy class of the earthquake: 11.1. MPV magnitude: 5.2. Epicenter coordinates: 39.38°N 71.55° E. Depth of focus: 5 km.

