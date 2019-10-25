  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Earthquake occurred in Almaty region

    09:40, 25 October 2019
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM A 4.3 earthquake rocked in Almaty region on October 25, Kazinform reports citing the Seismological Stations Network.

    The quake was registered at 08:15:58 Almaty time. Its epicenter was in 280km northeastward from the city of Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.

    The energy class of the earthquake was 9.1 and MPV magnitude was 4.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.48° north latitude and 79.92° east longitude.

    Tags:
    Almaty region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!