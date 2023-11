ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in 69 km northwest from Zharkent town at a depth of 10 km.

According to CSEM-EMSC, the quake was recorded March 3 at 02:27 Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was in the territory of China, 69 km northwest from Zharkent and 176 km from Taldykorgan. The coordinates of the epicenter are: 44.66° north latitude and 80.54° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.