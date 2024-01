ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Network of Seismic Stations has registered an earthquake today, August 10, at 06:10 a.m. local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in China, 466 km northeast of Almaty city.

The earthquake measuring 4.2 on the MPV scale hit at the depth of 10 km. Epicenter coordinates: 44.21° N 82.52° E. There is no information on perceptibility (on the MSK-64 scale).