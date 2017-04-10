  • kz
    Earthquake occurs on Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border

    07:38, 10 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred on the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

    State Seismic Stations Network recorded the earthquake at 05:33:47 Almaty time on April 10.

    The earthquake epicenter is located 84 km to the southwest from Almaty on the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.  

    Energy class: 8.6. MPV magnitude: 3.8. Epicenter coordinates: 42.95° N 75.93° E. Depth:15 km. МSK-64 scale data is not available.

     

