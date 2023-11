ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Stations Network on January 26, at 10:52:03 pm.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was 361 km south-east from the city of Almaty in China. The quake's energy class was 10.8M and magnitude MPV 4.5. Coordinates of the epicenter are 41.98°N - 80.98°E. Its depth - 25 km. There is no information on intensity on MSK-64 scale", statement reads.