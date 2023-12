ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the MPV scale has been recorded east of Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Kazakhstan, 122 kilometers east of Almaty city. It was registered at 13:32 pm Almaty time.

The earthquake originated at the depth of 5 kilometers. Tremors were felt at 2.0 on the MPV scale.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.