ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the data of the Institute of Geophysic Research on April 3, 2018 at 15:11, Astana time, an earthquake occurred in Atyrau region.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 46.46 ° of northern latitude, 53.73 ° of eastern longitude. The magnitude of the earthquake is 3.45 on the MPV scale. Energy class 8.0.

Earlier a 5.7 earthquake rattled in 429 km from Almaty on the Chinese territory.