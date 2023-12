ASTANA. KAZINFORM - July 8 a group of seismological stations has registered an earthquake 77 km from Almaty city at 10:19 p.m.

The epicenter was located 77 kilometers south of the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan. Energy class of the earthquake was 8.7, magnitude - 3.7. The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km.

Aftershocks were felt Thursday by residents of Kapshagai town, Almaty region.