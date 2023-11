ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan has registered an earthquake in 442 km from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The earthquake occurred January 1, 2016 at 09:26:03 Almaty time at a depth of 15 km. Its energy class made 11.0 and MPV magnitude was 5.0. The coordinates are 40.78° north latitude, 72.66° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.