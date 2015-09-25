  • kz
    Earthquake registered in 601 km from Almaty

    01:14, 25 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake hit in 601 km from Almaty, in the territory of China.

    As the Seismological Stations Network informs, the earthquake occurred September 24, 2015 at 22:50:19 Almaty time. Its epicenter was in 601 km from Almaty, in the territory of China. The earthquake energy class made 10.5. MPV magnitude is 4.7. The coordinates of the epicenter: 37.89° north latitude, 78.24° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. No reports of damages or injuries were received.

