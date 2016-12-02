  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Earthquake reported 510 km from Almaty

    14:10, 02 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake was registered on December 2, at 1:22 p.m. at a depth of 5km in 510 km south-west from Almaty, in China, Seismological Experimental-Methodical Expedition of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science said.

     The energy class  of the quake made 9.7. MPV magnitude was 4.2. The coordinates of the epicenter 39.28° north latitude, 73.73° east longitude.   No damages  or casualties  were reported. 

    Tags:
    Almaty China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!