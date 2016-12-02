Earthquake reported 510 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake was registered on December 2, at 1:22 p.m. at a depth of 5km in 510 km south-west from Almaty, in China, Seismological Experimental-Methodical Expedition of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science said.

The energy class of the quake made 9.7. MPV magnitude was 4.2. The coordinates of the epicenter 39.28° north latitude, 73.73° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported.