ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4.7 magnitude earthquake was registered today at 00:43, Kazinform has learnt from the Seismological Networks Station.

The epicenter of the quake was in 270 km to the south-west from Almaty, at the border of Kyrgyzstan and China.

The earthquake’s energy class made 10.4. Its coordinates are as following: 41.76° north latitude, 79.59° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter was 30 km.