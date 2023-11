ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more earthquake was registered today by the National Seismological Stations Network. Its epicenter was in 529 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of China.

"The quake was recorded February 20, 2016 at 18:56:34 Almaty time. Its epicenter was in 529 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class made 10.5. No damages or casualties were reported," an official statement reads.