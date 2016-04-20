Earthquake rocked near Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4.4-magnitude earthquake was registered today at 04:52:36 p.m. by the National Seismological Stations Network, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was in 100 km northeast from Almaty, at the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border at a depth of 15 km. The earthquake’s energy class made 9.9 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.83° north latitude and 78.01° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.