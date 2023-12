ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 4.2 MVP earthquake has hit the territory of Kyrgyzstan October 19 at 10:11 am Almaty time.

A group of seismologic stations registered the quake at 10:11 a.m. local time with the epicenter 129 km south-west of Almaty city in Kyrgyzstan. Earthquake's energy class was 9.2. It had a depth of 15 km. No casualties or damages were reported.