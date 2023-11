ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 4.3-magnitude earthquake was registered 461 km from Almaty.

According to the network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan, the earthquake was recorded in November 19, at 11 am. The epicenter of the earthquake located 461 km south-west of the city of Almaty in China. The energy class is 9.7. The magnitude is 4.3. The depth is 5 km.