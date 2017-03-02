Earthquake strikes 79km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two earthquakes were registered in Kazakhstan, one of them just 79 km from Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At 6:17:16 am an earthquake with an epicenter 384 km north-east from the city of Almaty in the territory of China was registered. Its energy class was measured as 10.9 and magnitude MPV 5.4.

Second earthquake was recorded at 6:22:27 am. The epicenter was located 79 km north-east from the city of Almaty. The energy class was measured as 9.4 and magnitude - MPV 4.5.