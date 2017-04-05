  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Earthquake strikes Iran

    17:17, 05 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Iranian city of Mashhad in the northeastern portion of the country, Kazinform reports.

    The earthquake epicenter was recorded to be 76 km to south-east from Mashhad at the depth of 33 km.

    Iranian state television informed that the earthquake occurred at 10:40 local time (06:10 GMT). The local news agency Tasnim reports that telephone service in the affected areas was disrupted. No victims reported.

     

    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!