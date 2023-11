ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second earthquake measuring 4.3 on the MPV scale has hit near Almaty over the past 12 hours.

The quake with the epicenter located in China was recorded 465 kilometers northeast of Almaty city. It was registered at 5:05 a.m. Almaty time on Friday.

The earthquake had a depth of 15 kilometers. There was no immediate word on casualties or damages.