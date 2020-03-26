Earthquake tremors felt in Shymkent and Taraz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Earthquake was registered today by the Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan at 10:48:45am, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was in 617km to the southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Uzbekistan. Its energy class was 11.5 and MPV magnitude was 4.8. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.65° north latitude and 70.31° east longitude. 2-3M tremors were felt in Shymkent and 2M tremors were felt in Taraz.



