Earthquakes rattle Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM A 4.6M earthquake rocked in 250km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Seismological Stations Network website.

The quake was recorded on August 18 at 06:38:51am Almaty time. The epicenterof the quake was at a depth of 10 km in 250km northeast from Almaty, in theterritory of Kazakhstan. Its energy classwas 10.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.6. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.07°north latitude, 79.76° east longitude.

Earlier, a 5.4M quake occurred in 245km northeastfrom Almaty at 05:07:46am (Almaty time). Its energy class was 12.8. Tremorswere felt in Zharkent (5M), Taldykorgan (2-3M) and Saty village (2-3M).

According to Official Spokesperson of the MIA Emergencies CommitteeNursultan Nurakhmetov, no injuries or damages were reported as of 07:00am.

Emergency operations centers were opened at the Almaty Regional EmergenciesDepartment and in Zharkent.

One more earthquake was registered near the town ofKapshagay, Almaty region at 09:12:13am Almaty time.

As the regional emergencies department informed, the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 20km in 78km northward fromthe city of Almaty. Its energy class was 9.6 and MPV magnitude was 4.9. The coordinatesof the epicenter are 43.91° north latitude and 77.01° east longitude. Themagnitude 2-3 tremors were felt in Kapshagay town. No injuries or damages werereported.