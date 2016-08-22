  • kz
    East China bridge collapse kills 3

    08:33, 22 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two vehicles fell into a river after a bridge in Xiushui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, collapsed Sunday evening, killing three and injuring another two, Xinhua reported.

    The collapse happened at around 8:30 pm when an electric motorcycle and a minibus was on the bridge.

    Two people on the motorcycle were rushed to the county's people's hospital by rescuers. 

    The three passengers trapped in the minibus were confirmed dead. 

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

