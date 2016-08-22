East China bridge collapse kills 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two vehicles fell into a river after a bridge in Xiushui County, east China's Jiangxi Province, collapsed Sunday evening, killing three and injuring another two, Xinhua reported.

The collapse happened at around 8:30 pm when an electric motorcycle and a minibus was on the bridge.

Two people on the motorcycle were rushed to the county's people's hospital by rescuers.

The three passengers trapped in the minibus were confirmed dead.

