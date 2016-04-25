  • kz
    East Kazakhstan: 14yo stabs classmate to death

    12:36, 25 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 14-year-old girl has allegedly stabbed her classmate with a knife in the village of Praporschikovo, East Kazakhstan region.

    According to YK-news.kz, April 20 Medet Maratov did not return home from school. Two days later the teenager was found dead in an abandoned building.
    The classmate of the boy confessed to the murder.
    Medet's friends told the police that earlier the boy had quarreled with his classmate. The young girl, reportedly, stabbed Medet because he hurt her feelings. However, the police do not exclude that the crime may have involved another suspect. Allegedly, a senior fellow intervened on behalf of the girl and murdered the boy.
    Police and school officials are investigating.

