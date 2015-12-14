East Kazakhstan region&#39;s GDP grows year-on-year: governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gross domestic product of East Kazakhstan region has expanded year-on-year, akim (governor) Daniyal Akhmetov said at a press conference in Astana on Monday.

"GDP of the region has shown growth of 1,4% year-on-year," governor Akhmetov told the press conference, adding that the agricultural sector continued to grow as well. According to him, inflation in the region is seen at the average republican level, whereas unemployment rate totals 4,9%. "There was a worse-than-expected performance by the industrial sector which showed a decline of 8-9% year-on-year," Mr. Akhmetov added.