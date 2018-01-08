  • kz
    East Kazakhstan schools cancel classes due to bitter cold

    10:28, 08 January 2018
    Photo: None
    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Classes have been canceled at schools in some districts of East Kazakhstan region due to cold temperature, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional education office, mercury dropped to -34°C in Kokpektinskiy district. As a result, classes for Grades 1-11 were canceled. Students of Grades 1-9 in Zyryanovsk district also stayed home due to bitter cold of -33°C.

    Schools in Katon-Karagaiskiy, Kurchumskiy and Tarbagataiskiy district also canceled classes due to extreme cold.

    East Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
